The Federal Reserve Confirms Crypto as Money Hasn’t Happened Yet 

Crypto’s core payment advantages — speed and low-cost transfers — have been largely replicated by mainstream systems like FedNow, RTP, Venmo and Zelle, which consumers trust more because they offer fraud protection and regulatory safeguards.

The Fed’s May 2026 survey found crypto still isn’t used as everyday money: just 2% of U.S. households used it for payments and 1% for peer transfers, while nearly 90% of users treated it mainly as an investment.

A decade into the crypto experiment, digital assets today still function primarily as an investment vehicle, not as money.

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The Federal Reserve’s May 2026 “Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2025” report found that only 2% of U.S. households used cryptocurrency to buy something or make payments and just 1% used it to send money to friends or family. Among people who did use crypto for transactions, the top reason was simply that the recipient preferred crypto, and even among groups more likely to use alternative financial services, transactional crypto use stayed very low.

That finding lands at an awkward moment for the digital asset industry. After years dominated by speculation and trading, crypto firms have increasingly repositioned themselves as infrastructure companies focused on payments. Stablecoins are marketed as the future of remittances while blockchain rails are being pitched as cheaper alternatives to traditional card and bank networks.

But the Fed’s data underscores a stubborn reality: Consumers are not adopting crypto for everyday commerce at scale because the benefits being advertised already exist inside the conventional financial system. Credit cards eliminated the need for cash while layering on fraud protection and rewards. Peer-to-peer services such as Venmo, Zelle and Cash App made instant transfers socially intuitive. Real-time payment systems increasingly move money within seconds directly between bank accounts.

Consumers rarely need to think about settlement rails because modern payment experiences already feel immediate. Cryptocurrency, by contrast, continues to ask users to absorb additional complexity in exchange for benefits many no longer perceive as unique.

See also: Merchants Eye Back-End Costs as Crypto Cards Push Into Checkout

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Crypto’s Everyday Use Problem

The payments industry has historically rewarded systems that make consumers feel protected, not merely systems that optimize transaction mechanics. That distinction helps explain why crypto adoption for commerce remains weak even as awareness of digital assets is widespread. Most Americans already possess payment methods that are fast enough, inexpensive enough and broadly accepted enough for daily life. What consumers prioritize now is reliability, reversibility and security.

One of crypto’s longest-running selling points has been speed, particularly for cross-border transactions and remittances. Blockchain advocates often compare digital asset transfers to legacy banking systems that can take days to settle. But the payments market of 2026 is no longer operating on legacy assumptions.

In the United States, instant bank-to-bank transfers through services like RTP and FedNow are becoming more common. FinTech platforms routinely offer same-day or instant payouts, while even traditional card issuers now push funds to debit accounts within minutes. The result is that many of the practical advantages once associated with crypto are being replicated through regulated financial infrastructure that consumers already trust.

Traditional payment systems may occasionally move slower, but they also come with customer service departments, fraud reimbursement processes, regulatory oversight and legal recourse. The industry’s assumption that underserved consumers would migrate naturally toward decentralized finance has also collided with another reality: Many alternative financial services users are seeking predictability, not experimentation.

See also: A Stablecoin History Lesson: The Messy Origins of the Internet’s ‘Digital Dollar’

Speculation Continues to Drive Adoption

The Fed’s findings reinforce a pattern that has persisted throughout crypto’s history: market participation expands when cryptocurrency is viewed as an investment opportunity, not when it is framed as an alternative currency system. Nearly 90% of crypto users in the survey were investors rather than payment users. That dynamic helps explain why adoption patterns continue to track market cycles more closely than commerce trends.

Findings in the March PYMNTS Intelligence report “Stablecoins Gain Ground: Why CFOs See More Promise There Than in Crypto” revealed that while 42% of middle-market companies have at least discussed stablecoins, only 13% have reported actual stablecoin use.

Still, in some cases, blockchain technology may ultimately become useful infrastructure behind the scenes without consumers ever directly engaging with crypto assets themselves.

“Accepting a crypto payment is not super simple,” WalletConnect CEO Jess Houlgrave told PYMNTS in an interview this month. “You’ve got to have the connectivity, the user experience, the wallet infrastructure, the settlement infrastructure, the conversion and liquidity infrastructure. There’s a lot of pieces there.”

“The majority of merchants don’t want to change their accounting processes,” Houlgrave added. “They want it to be a switch-on in a dashboard or an email saying, ‘Switch on my crypto payments.’”

That may explain why, despite years of crypto evangelism and billions invested in digital asset infrastructure, only a sliver of American households are actually using cryptocurrency to transact in everyday life.