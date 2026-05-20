The Federal Reserve Confirms Crypto as Money Hasn’t Happened Yet 

Highlights
The Fed’s May 2026 survey found crypto still isn’t used as everyday money: just 2% of U.S. households used it for payments and 1% for peer transfers, while nearly 90% of users treated it mainly as an investment.
Crypto’s core payment advantages — speed and low-cost transfers — have been largely replicated by mainstream systems like FedNow, RTP, Venmo and Zelle, which consumers trust more because they offer fraud protection and regulatory safeguards.
Blockchain may succeed as back-end financial infrastructure, but direct crypto payments remain niche because consumers and merchants prefer simpler, seamless payment experiences.
A decade into the crypto experiment, digital assets today still function primarily as an investment vehicle, not as money.