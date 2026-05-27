Boost CEO Says Payments’ Real Legacy Problem Is Mindset

Highlights
Startups entering payments often assume better technology wins, but they instead encounter the gravitational pull of compliance, trust and decades-old institutional workflows.
AI’s real advantage in B2B payments comes from applying it to proprietary transaction data, although Boost CEO Dean Leavitt warned firms against blindly trusting AI in high-precision financial environments.
The future of payments belongs to partnerships between incumbents and agile FinTechs, as digital-native decision-makers push enterprise payments toward faster, simpler, consumer-style experiences.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments With Boost Payment Solutions’ Dean M Leavitt
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artificial intelligence, B2B, B2B Payments, Boost Payment Solutions, credit, Featured News, FinTech, Innovation, News, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, video, WhatsNextInPaymentsSeries, What’s Next in Payments: Legacy Becomes Leverage 2026