Banks Built 2 Doors and Left the Middle Locked Out

Highlights
Fast-growing middle market firms are outgrowing the banking models that helped them get started.
Founders are leaning on personal credit because many banks fail to bridge the gap to commercial banking.
Better underwriting depends as much on sharing data across the bank as extending more credit.
Watch more: The Digital Shift | i2c | Dan Hanks
Dan Hanks is senior vice president and global head of product management at i2c, where he oversees banking and payments product strategy across global markets.
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