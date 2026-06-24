The New Procurement Question Isn’t Cost. It’s Cash

Highlights
Treasury teams are moving upstream into vendor selection, contract design and supplier negotiations because payment terms, inventory requirements and financing structures now materially affect enterprise value.
The new procurement question is no longer “How much does this cost?” but “What does this do to cash?”
In a higher-rate environment, companies that optimize payment timing, supplier financing, dynamic discounting and working capital can unlock liquidity faster than many traditional cost-cutting programs.
Rising rates and working capital pressures are giving the corporate org chart a makeover. And it’s forcing the procurement and treasury functions together as finance platforms connect procurement workflows, accounts payable processes, payment execution and treasury operations within unified ecosystems.