Robot Orders Surge to $622 Million as Earnings Follow
American businesses are spending more on robots, and the companies building them are reaping the rewards. North American companies ordered 8,940 robots worth $622 million in the second quarter, up 4.3% in units and 21.3% in revenue from a year earlier, according to the Association for Advancing Automation. Order value is growing nearly five times faster than order volume, a sign that companies are not just buying more robots but paying more per robot and choosing more capable machines than they did a year ago.