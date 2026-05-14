Report Shows Real-Time Payments Promise CFOs More Than Speed

Ready and Willing: B2B Payments Are Headed for Real-Time Rails. Here’s How They’re Getting There

PYMNTS surveyed 271 senior finance and payments executives to understand how businesses are weighing the move to real-time B2B payment rails. The findings show a market approaching a tipping point, with faster settlement, better cash flow control and ERP integration shaping what comes next.

Download “Ready and Willing:B2B Payments Are Headed for Real-Time Rails. Here’s How They’re Getting There,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and  The Clearing House.

Inside the May Report
  • Businesses using real-time payment rails rate them higher than traditional payment methods across speed, cash flow management, reconciliation and supplier relationships.
  • Several factors are slowing broader adoption of the RTP® network and the FedNow Service® despite strong interest from businesses of all sizes.
  • Adoption plans are evolving across the B2B landscape.

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