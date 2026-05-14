Report Shows Real-Time Payments Promise CFOs More Than Speed

PYMNTS surveyed 271 senior finance and payments executives to understand how businesses are weighing the move to real-time B2B payment rails. The findings show a market approaching a tipping point, with faster settlement, better cash flow control and ERP integration shaping what comes next.

Download “Ready and Willing:B2B Payments Are Headed for Real-Time Rails. Here’s How They’re Getting There,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and The Clearing House.