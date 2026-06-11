Amazon Positions Logistics as AI Shopping’s Ultimate Moat

Highlights
Amazon is platformizing logistics, expanding LTL freight services to third parties to better use its transportation network and create a new infrastructure business.
In an AI-driven retail world, fulfillment matters more than interfaces because the hardest asset to replicate is the physical network that moves, stores and delivers goods.
Amazon and Walmart are racing to own the full commerce stack, from memberships and logistics to fulfillment and delivery, rather than simply selling products.
Ecosystems now scale more efficiently than stores, and that new reality is transforming retail.