Amazon and Walmart Are Competing to Own the Decision Layer of Retail

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That’s not just a quote you might find on a bad T-shirt. It’s also the central strategy driving traditional retail competition defined by scale, eCommerce logistics, pricing power and near-frictionless delivery.

This week’s headlines, however, made it clear that the battleground is changing, not just because Amazon overtook Walmart atop the Fortune 500, ending Walmart’s 13-year run as the largest company in the United States by revenue. Amazon also rolled out artificial intelligence-powered shopping discovery tools that blend recommendations with visual content directly inside search and unveiled a new generation of warehouse robotics capable of understanding natural language instructions rather than relying on specialized coding, underscoring the breadth of its business lines.

Walmart, meanwhile, used the week to emphasize affordability for consumers strained by higher fuel prices and economic uncertainty, while simultaneously expanding deeper into pro-grade home improvement tools, a category traditionally dominated by specialist retailers.

Both approaches reflect realistic assessments of consumer behavior in 2026. Shoppers want convenience and personalization, but they also want certainty and value. Economic anxiety has not eliminated the appetite for technology-driven experiences, but it has increased scrutiny around spending decisions.

Together, they point toward a larger transformation underway in commerce. Amazon and Walmart are no longer merely competing to sell products. They are competing to control the decision-making layer of retail itself.

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See also: 7-Eleven Japan Wrote the Blueprint for Retail’s AI Era

The Fight for Primacy Across Retail’s New Decision Layer

For years, retail competition centered on stores, websites and logistics. The fight was fought over and shaped by warehouses, trucking fleets, fulfillment algorithms and physical reach. Today, the fight is over who influences what consumers see, consider and ultimately buy.

Amazon is betting on AI and automation to shape those decisions, while Walmart is using its physical footprint, fulfillment network and value positioning.

A few developments made that clear from Amazon:

Amazon became the No. 1 company on the Fortune 500, overtaking Walmart for the first time in more than a decade and ending Walmart’s 13-year run at the top. The milestone reflects how much growth is now coming from cloud, advertising, AI and marketplace services, not just retail sales.

Amazon unveiled a new generation of its Proteus warehouse robot that can understand natural language instructions instead of relying on specialized coding. The move points toward warehouses where humans, robots and AI systems communicate more like coworkers.

Amazon is also pushing AI deeper into shopping discovery. New search experiences use AI-generated recommendations and visual content directly inside search, making the platform less of a product catalog and more of a shopping advisor.

Prime Day moved up to June 23-26, signaling that retailers are trying to capture consumer spending earlier amid economic uncertainty. Amazon is emphasizing groceries, household essentials and value-focused promotions rather than purely discretionary purchases.

And from Walmart:

Walmart celebrated its milestone 1 millionth drone delivery. For those million deliveries, the average drone delivery time was 23 minutes, while the shortest trip took four minutes and 44 seconds.

Walmart-backed FinTech company OnePay announced a strategy to continue growing its financial app by adding more users beyond those from Walmart and by encouraging users to access more of its services.

At the same time, Walmart’s expansion into pro-grade home improvement tools suggests an effort to broaden its authority beyond low-cost essentials. The move positions Walmart to capture higher-margin spending categories while competing more directly with category specialists.

In effect, Walmart is trying to extend influence horizontally across more consumer decisions, while Amazon is trying to deepen influence vertically through personalization and AI guidance.

Read also: Amazon and Walmart Aren’t Just Competing on Retail Anymore

Commerce Beyond the Cart

The larger significance of this week’s developments is that retail competition is becoming less transactional and more cognitive.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Global Digital Shopping Index: The AI-Powered Shopper Has Arrived” showed that retail is moving into a new phase. Consumers are no longer just shopping online or using their phones to check prices. They are using mobile devices across the full shopping journey, from product research to checkout, and they are beginning to use AI as a shopping tool. That shift is changing what consumers expect from merchants and how merchants need to approach discovery, payments and the customer experience.

A separate PYMNTS Intelligence report, “Inside the Cutback Economy: How Age, Behavior and Financial Pressure Shape Consumer Spending,” found that financial pressure is shaping purchasing decisions in ways that are becoming harder to capture through broad retail averages alone.

More than one-third of adults in the United States were in active financial retreat as of April, while spending adjustments increasingly centered on cutting everyday expenses, delaying larger purchases and redirecting budgets toward recurring obligations rather than discretionary categories.

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