Amazon and Walmart Turn to Platform Economics as Consumer Spending Slows

Highlights
The decline of consumer purchasing power is becoming a behavioral and emotional force shaping consumer spending, underscored by softer discretionary demand over Memorial Day.
Amazon and Walmart are decoupling growth from traditional retail economics by shifting toward higher-margin infrastructure businesses spanning AI, logistics, advertising, subscriptions and cloud services.
Amazon is commercializing AI capabilities externally as a scalable platform layer for merchants, while Walmart is using AI more operationally to optimize inventory, fulfillment and store-based logistics.
Memorial Day weekend was supposed to provide another read on the resilience of the American consumer. Instead, for Amazon and Walmart, the holiday became a case study in delayed discretionary purchases.