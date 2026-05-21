Inside the Cutback Economy: How Age, Behavior and Financial Pressure Shape Consumer Spending Financial pressure doesn’t split Americans neatly by age. PYMNTS Intelligence finds that while 34% of all U.S. adults are in financial retreat, the bigger divide is often inside each generation, where consumers facing the same economy are making sharply different choices about what to cut, what to protect and which tools to use.

Picture two baby boomers, born in the same decade, living in the same state, each navigating the same American economy. One, a retiree in affluent Asheville, N.C., enters 2026 with his savings growing and spending intact. The other, a cashier living 40 miles west in a rural town, is cutting expenses at every turn, borrowing from family members to bridge cash flow gaps as her savings shrink and daily living costs rise.

That contrast is the story of the cutback economy.

The conventional wisdom is that America’s pocketbook strain is most visible between generations; for example, in job-hunting Gen Zers straining to make ends meet more than millennials in the prime of their working years. Yet new data shows that financial pressure also divides within individual generational groups. When it comes to daily cost pressures, the variation within a generation is sometimes far greater than the variation between generations. That suggests how a consumer manages their finances can drive their economic well-being more than their age, income or where they live.

Consumer Spending in the Cutback Economy

As of April 2026, more than one in three American adults, or 34% of the U.S. adult population, are in a state of active financial retreat. They spent less in the first three months of the year, saved less and coped almost entirely with two tools: cutting back on everyday spending and avoiding large purchases. Fifty-three percent of Americans cite daily living expenses as a current challenge, a figure that has held stubbornly flat across three PYMNTS Intelligence surveys since October 2025. Just 19% say that what they’re doing to cope financially is working.

Looked at generationally, daily living challenges run from 54% among boomers and seniors to 49% among Gen Z, a five percentage point spread. Now look deeper. Within the boomer generation alone, that same measure spans 31 percentage points, from 38% of consumers who held their spending flat in the first quarter of this year to 69% of those who cut back. In other words, the differences inside this single generation are about five times wider than the variation across generations.

Against that backdrop, this report examines why the same generation can produce radically different outcomes, what people gave up, what spending they maintained and which financial tools improved their situations. The answers have implications for anyone serving American consumers: merchants pricing and promoting their products, issuers designing credit and installment tools, consumer brands deciding where to hold position and where to expect attrition, and financial institutions trying to identify which customers are at risk before they slip.

Key Findings

66% of Americans report cutting back on everyday expenses as their top coping strategy amid current cost-of-living challenges. Other strategies include avoiding large purchases (51%) and borrowing from family and friends (21%).

For over one in three Americans, the primary coping strategy is reactive: These consumers relied almost entirely on cutting back on everyday spending (79%) and avoiding large purchases (62%).

Nearly 30% of consumers are using bill negotiation and additional income sources as part of their coping tool kit. Millennials represent 40% of proactive consumers, followed by Gen Z at 27%, Gen X at 23% and boomers and seniors at 9%.

80% of reactive consumers cut their everyday spending. Only one in six says it produced results. Reactive boomer and senior consumers cut everyday expenses (84%) and borrowed from family (9%). Reactive Gen Z consumers cut less (64%) but borrowed far more (34%).

The Coping Tool Kit Is Getting Narrower

Nearly every American consumer under financial pressure took some kind of coping action in regard to spending. Only 5% of those facing cost-of-living challenges reported taking no steps at all, down one percentage point from October 2025. But initiatives aren’t always effective.

The most-used coping tools are also the least transformative. Cutting back on everyday spending, used by 66% of consumers, and avoiding large purchases, used by 51%, account for most of the coping activity in the sample. Every proactive lever sits well below: adding income sources (28%), increasing savings (25%), negotiating bills (21%) and using buy now, pay later (17%).

Between October 2025 and April 2026, the mix shifted modestly but in a meaningful direction. Reducing everyday spending rose four percentage points. Increasing savings fell two percentage points. The population is trending more reactive, not less.

% 66 of consumers cut back on everyday spending as their primary coping tool. % 5 reported taking no coping steps, down from 6% in October 2025.

Generational character of coping

The top two coping tools—cutting spending and sidestepping large purchases—are universally used across generations. Where they diverge reflects spending priorities. For Gen Z, increasing savings (38%) and avoiding large purchases (38%) land in the top five tools, a sign of a desire to protect future buffers even under income pressure. Gen X and boomers both place negotiated bills in their top five; Gen Z and millennials don’t.

Older generations are squeezing existing obligations. Younger ones are leaning on informal networks when formal tools are out of reach.

The Same Generation Can Look Completely Different in Personal Financial Terms

The differences in financial pressure within a single generation are often far greater than those between generations. The factor most closely associated with the variation isn’t age, income tier or geography. Instead, it’s how people responded to pressure: whether they reached for reactive tools, proactive ones or managed to avoid needing either.

PYMNTS Intelligence defines three consumer types based on behavior, not demographics.

Reactive consumers (34% of U.S. adults) saw spending and savings fall and coped almost entirely by cutting back and avoiding purchases.

Proactive consumers (21%) took at least two proactive steps, adding income, negotiating bills or using BNPL, even as spending also fell.

Balanced consumers (45%) held spending flat or grew it, and took limited coping action.

For boomers: The divide appears in spending that can be deferred

Grocery prices are a near-universal challenge. Among reactive boomer consumers experiencing daily cost-of-living pressure, 94% flag buying groceries as a challenge. Among balanced boomer consumers, the figure is 90%. What separates them is clothing and personal care: Thirty-nine percent of reactive boomer consumers flag that as a challenge, versus 20% of balanced boomer consumers. Discretionary spending is where the financial distance within this generation of consumers becomes visible.

For Gen X: The divide is in the home, but not the mortgage

Reactive Gen X consumers are 27 percentage points more likely to report housing challenges than balanced Gen X consumers (52% vs. 25%). But inside that gap, utilities, electricity, gas, water and internet—not mortgages or rent—account for the split.

Among reactive Gen X consumers with a housing challenge, 81% flag utilities as the pain point, compared to 57% of balanced Gen X consumers. Rent and mortgage payments run the other way: balanced Gen X consumers flag them more (69% vs. 51%). The recurring operating costs of a home, not the headline debt, are what separate reactive Gen X consumers from their peers.

For millennials: The divide is in revolving debt, not student loans

Among reactive millennial consumers facing debt challenges, 75% flag credit card payments as the biggest problem, compared to 60% among balanced millennial consumers. Student loans run the other way: balanced millennial consumers cite them more (26% vs. 15%). The debt squeezing reactive millennial consumers are high-rate, revolving and immediate, not the structural, long-term kind the generation is typically associated with.

For Gen Z: The divide is about the future, not the present

Reactive and balanced Gen Z consumers report similar rates of housing and debt challenges. The gap opens on future planning: Forty-nine percent of reactive Gen Z consumers cite it as a challenge, compared to 31% of balanced Gen Z consumers, an 18-percentage-point spread. Inside that, the specific pressure is building an emergency fund: Seventy-three percent of reactive Gen Z consumers with future planning pressure flag it, compared to 47% of balanced Gen Z consumers.

Consumers Are Reprioritizing Spending, Not Just Retreating

Reactive consumers didn’t abandon non-essential spending across the board. They made deliberate tradeoffs, and understanding what they chose to protect is as commercially significant as understanding what they cut.

Among reactive consumers with daily living pressure, 73% didn’t flag entertainment as a challenge. Fifty-nine percent continued dining out and ordering food delivery. Seventy-one percent kept pet care.

% 73 of reactive consumers with daily living pressure kept entertainment spending intact. % 71 kept pet care, even while cutting other areas.

The pattern holds across all four generations, though the gradient shifts by spending category. Reactive boomer consumers kept entertainment at the highest rate of any generation (84%). Gen Z held it at 56%, a majority but a softer one. The spending categories where younger reactive consumers sacrifice more readily are dining out (Gen Z at 51% vs. boomers at 65%) and clothing and personal care (Gen Z at 39% vs. boomers at 61%).

The one category that functions differently is groceries. Among reactive consumers with daily living pressure, 88% to 94% flag groceries as a specific challenge regardless of generation. Groceries are the line that cannot be held. Everything else is a trade-off.

Why savings fell: different root causes by generation

Among reactive consumers who saved less, the reasons vary heavily by age. Reactive boomer consumers who saved less point overwhelmingly to higher expenses: Seventy-five percent cite rising regular costs as the cause. Reactive Gen Z consumers tell a different story: Forty-seven percent cite income loss. Millennials and Gen X sit in the middle, cost-led, but with income loss also present.

This distinction is relevant for product design. A boomer who spends more on utilities and groceries needs cost-reduction tools. A Gen Z consumer who lost their income needs income-replacement tools. A single product response will miss both.

Doing More Does Not Guarantee Feeling Better

The proactive consumer profile tells a complicated story. These are the consumers who deployed the broadest tool kit: Sixty-seven percent added income sources, 55% negotiated bills and 48% used BNPL. They are also the most financially pressured group in the study. Proactive consumers report higher challenge rates than reactive consumers across daily living, housing, debt and healthcare spending categories.

The effectiveness scores, with a score of 10 representing the greatest efficacy, reflect that. Proactive consumers rate their financial coping at 4.6 out of 10, the highest of the three groups. Reactive consumers rate it at 2.1. Balanced consumers, who did relatively little, sit at 2.7. More effort generally produces better outcomes, but the ceiling is low for everyone.

The generational effectiveness gap

Within the proactive group, Gen Z rates its financial coping effectiveness at 42%, the highest figure in the entire data set. Proactive boomer consumers rate it at 23%, even though they use as many or more tools. The gap likely reflects how each group frames the activity. Younger proactive consumers perceive their financial management as coping and recognize when it is working. Older proactive consumers may not categorize routine financial management as coping at all. Products framed as stress responses will miss that audience entirely.

The BNPL finding that breaks consumer spending assumptions

Among reactive consumers, the group most financially squeezed, just 8% used BNPL as a coping tool. Among proactive consumers, the figure is 48%. That means the assumption that BNPL is an emergency tool for people running out of options is not supported by the data.

BNPL ownership tracks similarly: Thirty-seven percent of proactive consumers own a BNPL account, compared to 14% of reactive consumers. Proactive consumers deploy BNPL strategically as a cash-flow planning tool. Reactive consumers largely do not own it and are not reaching for it when financially stressed. The boomer finding within the proactive group is the starkest example: Proactive boomer consumers use BNPL to cope with increased spending, at 49%, while reactive boomer consumers use it at just 11%. Individuals within the same generation use very different financial tools.

Implications

For financial institutions and issuers

Reactive consumers make up 34% of the market and have almost no access to the financial tools that can change outcomes. BNPL use for coping sits at 8%. Formal income-adding tools are used by 17%. Bill negotiation is used by just 9%. This group needs access to financial products that reduce fixed costs, unlock liquidity or build emergency buffers.

Among reactive consumers, informal borrowing from family (18%) outpaces BNPL use (8%), suggesting that trust, awareness or access are preventing engagement with formal tools.

For consumer brands and merchants

The categories consumers are protecting under financial pressure are not what traditional discretionary-spending models predict. Entertainment, pet care and dining out are being kept in place with higher consistency than clothing and personal care. Brands in “protected” spending categories have meaningful staying power among reactive consumers, at least for now. Brands in categories that are being surrendered first should expect to lose share to the reactive segment and consider how to maintain their positions.

The generational gradient within those trade-offs is also relevant. Reactive Gen Z consumers sacrifice spending on dining and clothing at much higher rates than their boomer counterparts. A retention strategy built on the boomer profile will miss younger reactive consumers who are making harder trade-offs.

For financial product designers and marketers

Proactive consumers are the most financially pressured group in the study. They use BNPL, negotiate bills and add income sources at elevated rates. Products framed as premium financial management tools will miss the point of why this group actually uses them.

The framing gap between younger and older proactive consumers is also telling. Proactive boomer consumers rate their coping effectiveness at 23% despite deploying multiple tools. If the products they use do not register as effective, the commercial relationship is fragile.

The leading indicator to watch

Balanced consumers are 45% of the market, and they have the most runway before conditions deteriorate. Their savings direction is the leading indicator of whether the reactive share grows or stabilizes. For balanced boomer consumers, who make up 30% of that group, 22% report taking no coping steps, and 15% say they are saving less. If cost pressure continues to rise, this group has the most distance to fall. Tracking the transition rate from balanced to reactive in future survey waves will be more informative than any single macro indicator.

Read More

PYMNTS Intelligence is the leading provider of information on the consumer trends driving innovation in consumer finance, digital payments and financial inclusion. To stay up to date, subscribe to our newsletters and read our in-depth reports.

Methodology

“The Cutback Economy: How Age, Behavior and Financial Pressure Shape Consumer Spending” is the newest installment of the Generational Pulse Report, a PYMNTS Intelligence exclusive series. The report is based on a survey of 2,283 U.S. adult consumers conducted from March 30-April 9, 2026.

The study examines how financial pressure is reshaping consumer behavior, what Americans are cutting, what they are protecting and why the same generation can produce radically different outcomes depending on how people manage their money. The sample was balanced to match the U.S. adult population by age, gender, education and income.

Survey field Detail Total responses collected 3,979 Final qualified sample 2,283 (57.4%) Field dates March 30–April 9, 2026 Median completion rate 12 minutes, 8 seconds Weighting U.S. Census parameters: age, gencer, education, income Female respondents 51.0% Average respondent age 47.7 years

Demographic breakdown Share of final sample Baby boomers and seniors 27.7% Generation X 25.4% Millennials 28.7% Generation Z 18.2% Household income Less than $50K 27.3% Household income: $50K–$150K 27.8% Household income: $100K–$150K+ 19.2% Household income: $150K+ 25.6%

About

PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multi-lingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms. The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this report:

Lynnley Browning: Managing Editor

Johanna Fajardo, Ph.D.: Senior Research Analyst

Ignacio Marquez: Research Analyst

We are interested in your feedback on this report. If you have any questions or comments, or if you would like to subscribe to this report, please email us at feedback@pymnts.com.

Disclaimer

The Generational Pulse Report may be updated periodically. While reasonable efforts are made to keep the content accurate and up to date, PYMNTS MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING THE CORRECTNESS, ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, ADEQUACY, OR RELIABILITY OF OR THE USE OF OR RESULTS THAT MAY BE GENERATED FROM THE USE OF THE INFORMATION OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL SATISFY YOUR REQUIREMENTS OR EXPECTATIONS. THE CONTENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” AND ON AN “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. YOU EXPRESSLY AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE CONTENT IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK.

PYMNTS SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR ANY INTERRUPTIONS IN THE CONTENT THAT IS PROVIDED AND DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THE CONTENT, INCLUDING THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NONINFRINGEMENT AND TITLE. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OF CERTAIN WARRANTIES, AND, IN SUCH CASES, THE STATED EXCLUSIONS DO NOT APPLY. PYMNTS RESERVES THE RIGHT AND SHOULD NOT BE LIABLE SHOULD IT EXERCISE ITS RIGHT TO MODIFY, INTERRUPT, OR DISCONTINUE THE AVAILABILITY OF THE CONTENT OR ANY COMPONENT OF IT WITH OR WITHOUT NOTICE.

PYMNTS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, AND, IN PARTICULAR, SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, OR DAMAGES FOR LOST PROFITS, LOSS OF REVENUE, OR LOSS OF USE, ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THE CONTENT, WHETHER SUCH DAMAGES ARISE IN CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, TORT, UNDER STATUTE, IN EQUITY, AT LAW, OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF PYMNTS HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.

SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW FOR THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, AND IN SUCH CASES SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS DO NOT APPLY. THE ABOVE DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS ARE PROVIDED BY PYMNTS AND ITS PARENTS, AFFILIATED AND RELATED COMPANIES, CONTRACTORS, AND SPONSORS, AND EACH OF ITS RESPECTIVE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, MEMBERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, CONTENT COMPONENT PROVIDERS, LICENSORS, AND ADVISERS.

Components of the content original to and the compilation produced by PYMNTS is the property of PYMNTS and cannot be reproduced without its prior written permission.