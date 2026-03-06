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Millennials, born between 1981 and 1996 and now age 30–45, are navigating a cost-of-living environment that has ceased spiking and cooling to stay persistently high. In this Data Book, these consumers (including bridge millennials, born between 1978 and 1988 and now age 38–48) stand out for the number of overlapping financial pressures they face, the number of tactics they use to cope and how quickly their confidence in those maneuvers is eroding.

Five Millennial-Centered Data Points

Cost Pressures

Millennials report an average of 3.4 simultaneous cost pressures, while baby boomers and seniors report 2.6. Financial management for this younger generation increasingly involves juggling multiple bills rather than solving a single problem.

Grocery Squeeze

Grocery stress for millennials rose 11 percentage points from October to January, increasing from 79% to 90%. For these consumers, even routine spending now requires active day-to-day tradeoffs.

Coping Strategies

Twenty-two percent of millennials use four or more financial coping strategies at the same time. For these consumers, just cutting back is often insufficient, making budgeting more complex and effort-heavy.

Confidence Drop

Millennials’ belief that their coping strategies are working fell from 47% to 32%, a 15-point decline from October to January. This suggests that greater effort is not translating into stronger financial control.

Care Costs

Millennials and bridge millennials face the greatest exposure to childcare or daycare (46%–52%) and school-related expenses (46%–50%). These family costs reshape financial management during peak working years.

Methodology

“The Millennial Money Squeeze: Data Shows Rising Cost Pressures” is based on findings from the February 2026 edition of the Generational Pulse Report, a PYMNTS Intelligence exclusive series. PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 4,158 United States adult consumers from Jan. 2, 2026, to Jan. 5, 2026. After methodological adjustments, the final sample included 2,747 complete responses. The results were weighted to U.S. Census parameters for age, gender, education and income.