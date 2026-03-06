March 2026
PYMNTS Data Books

The Millennial Money Squeeze: Data Shows Rising Cost Pressures

New PYMNTS Intelligence research reveals that younger households are juggling multiple bills, deploying more coping strategies and facing growing family-related costs during their peak earning years. Yet even as millennials work harder to manage their finances, their confidence that strategies are working is slipping.

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    Millennials, born between 1981 and 1996 and now age 30–45, are navigating a cost-of-living environment that has ceased spiking and cooling to stay persistently high. In this Data Book, these consumers (including bridge millennials, born between 1978 and 1988 and now age 38–48) stand out for the number of overlapping financial pressures they face, the number of tactics they use to cope and how quickly their confidence in those maneuvers is eroding.

    Five Millennial-Centered Data Points

    Cost Pressures

    Millennials report an average of 3.4 simultaneous cost pressures, while baby boomers and seniors report 2.6. Financial management for this younger generation increasingly involves juggling multiple bills rather than solving a single problem.

    Grocery Squeeze

    Grocery stress for millennials rose 11 percentage points from October to January, increasing from 79% to 90%. For these consumers, even routine spending now requires active day-to-day tradeoffs.

    Coping Strategies

    Twenty-two percent of millennials use four or more financial coping strategies at the same time. For these consumers, just cutting back is often insufficient, making budgeting more complex and effort-heavy.

    Confidence Drop

    Millennials’ belief that their coping strategies are working fell from 47% to 32%, a 15-point decline from October to January. This suggests that greater effort is not translating into stronger financial control.

    Care Costs

    Millennials and bridge millennials face the greatest exposure to childcare or daycare (46%–52%) and school-related expenses (46%–50%). These family costs reshape financial management during peak working years.

    Methodology

    The Millennial Money Squeeze: Data Shows Rising Cost Pressures” is based on findings from the February 2026 edition of the Generational Pulse Report, a PYMNTS Intelligence exclusive series. PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 4,158 United States adult consumers from Jan. 2, 2026, to Jan. 5, 2026. After methodological adjustments, the final sample included 2,747 complete responses. The results were weighted to U.S. Census parameters for age, gender, education and income.

    About

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multi-lingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

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