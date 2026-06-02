Amazon Moves Prime Day to June as Consumers Cut Back

Amazon’s Prime Day hasn’t been confined to a single day for some time now.

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That multi-day trend will continue this year, though the shopping event will take place a few weeks earlier than usual, the eCommerce giant announced Tuesday (June 2).

Prime Day 2026, open solely to Amazon Prime members, will kick off at 12:01 a.m. PDT on June 23 and run through June 26. Past Prime Days have typically happened in mid-to-late July.

Speaking with CNBC about the event, Amazon Prime Vice President Jamil Ghani said that groceries and household essentials will be a “real focus” of this year’s event, with produce, hot dog buns and meats for as low as $1, and 50% off some personal care items.

“Of course, we’re sensitive and cognizant that there’s economic uncertainty and everyone’s trying to make their dollar, their euro, their rupee stretch further,” Ghani said.

As covered here earlier this week, signs of that uncertainty are everywhere. The Department of Agriculture (USDA) now expects food-at-home prices — government-speak for “groceries” — to increase by 3.2% this year, almost double what it forecasted in January.

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Meanwhile, businesses that absorbed tariff expenses for much of last year have begun passing those costs along to consumers. One survey found that 34% of large firms are doing this, with 55% of executives expecting price increases of at least 15% in the next six months.

And research from PYMNTS Intelligence has found more than one-third of American consumers began this year by pulling back on spending.

“For the roughly 89 million adults who qualify as Pressure-Driven Cutback Consumers, the ones whose spending and savings both fell last quarter, financial life has stopped being about getting ahead,” PYMNTS wrote. “It’s about holding on.”

Additional research shows that high-stress consumers were more likely to patronize Amazon rival Walmart when it comes to buying groceries online.

“Consumers under financial stress are becoming more deliberate. They are leaning toward merchants that signal value, moving more grocery activity online and turning to digital wallets as a practical budgeting tool rather than a novelty,” PYMNTS wrote in April.

“Walmart stands out as one of the clearest winners among consumers facing the most strain. Among online grocery shoppers under high financial stress, 56% made their most recent purchase at Walmart, versus 50% of low-stress shoppers.”