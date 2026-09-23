Is Muse Really the Answer to Meta’s AI Woes?

Highlights
Muse gave Meta the App Store win its earlier AI apps never managed, but it launched despite internal concerns about how the agent handles the sensitive data it needs to work.
Amazon has locked Muse out while PayPal, Shopify, Stripe and Ticketmaster let it in, and OpenAI’s shuttered Instant Checkout shows that lining up merchants doesn’t mean shoppers will buy inside an agent.
Muse is costlier to run than a chatbot, and Meta expects most users to stay on the free tier, so the compute bill lands on a $100 plan and merchant commissions few have tested.
Meta’s Muse, the personal artificial intelligence agent the company launched Sept. 8, has taken Silicon Valley and Wall Street by surprise. Within days of launch the personal AI agent topped the App Store charts, a feat Meta’s earlier AI apps never managed, and Meta shares jumped more than 11% in a single session.