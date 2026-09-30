Stronger GDP Raises the Stakes for Winning Consumer Dollars

Highlights
Consumer spending was revised higher in Q2 GDP, including both goods and services.
Real consumer spending jumped 0.6% in August after rising just 0.1% in July, while real disposable income went from a 0.3% gain to no growth.
PYMNTS Intelligence found consumers under pressure were preserving entertainment, dining and pet care more often than some other discretionary purchases.
Go figure. Inflation picked up in August. Real disposable income didn’t move much. Consumers responded by spending substantially more. The trends are more revealing about household finances than the headline 2.2% increase in second-quarter gross domestic product.