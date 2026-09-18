Consumers Hold the Line as Their Financial Cushion Shrinks

Consumers are generally feeling alright about their own finances for now. But ask them how the economy is doing or whether they have career mobility, and you’ll get a more somber response.
In September 2026, the PYMNTS Consumer Expectations Index (PCEI) overall slipped 0.7 points to 54.1, its second straight monthly decline.1 The biggest deterioration came in perceptions of the economy and buying conditions, which fell more than two points to 45.0. At the same time, the share of people who believe they could land a new job that pays what they need fell just as fast. Households are also less able to live on what they’ve put away: 51.8% said their savings would cover three months or less if their income stopped.
Still, financial emergency readiness, debt manageability and savings capacity barely budged. Overall, the signals point to an American consumer who remains relatively stable on the surface but has less room to absorb higher costs, career disruptions or an unexpected financial shock.
These are just a few of the findings from the latest edition of the PYMNTS Consumer Expectations Index (PCEI), a monthly survey-based measure of U.S. consumer sentiment. The September 2026 survey included 2,098 U.S. consumers and was fielded September 1–3, 2026.
Get Unlimited Access
Complete the form below for free, unlimited access to all our Data Studies, Trackers, and PYMNTS Intelligence reports.
Thank you for registering. Please confirm your email to view all our Trackers.
About
PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.
The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this report:
Matthew Albrecht, Ph.D.: Senior Research Analyst
Carson Olshansky: Senior Writer
We are interested in your feedback on this report. If you have questions or comments, or if you would like to subscribe to this report, please email us at feedback@pymnts.com.
Disclaimer
PYMNTS SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR ANY INTERRUPTIONS IN THE CONTENT THAT IS PROVIDED AND DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THE CONTENT, INCLUDING THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NONINFRINGEMENT AND TITLE. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OF CERTAIN WARRANTIES, AND, IN SUCH CASES, THE STATED EXCLUSIONS DO NOT APPLY. PYMNTS RESERVES THE RIGHT AND SHOULD NOT BE LIABLE SHOULD IT EXERCISE ITS RIGHT TO MODIFY, INTERRUPT, OR DISCONTINUE THE AVAILABILITY OF THE CONTENT OR ANY COMPONENT OF IT WITH OR WITHOUT NOTICE.
PYMNTS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, AND, IN PARTICULAR, SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, OR DAMAGES FOR LOST PROFITS, LOSS OF REVENUE, OR LOSS OF USE, ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THE CONTENT, WHETHER SUCH DAMAGES ARISE IN CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, TORT, UNDER STATUTE, IN EQUITY, AT LAW, OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF PYMNTS HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.
SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW FOR THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, AND IN SUCH CASES SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS DO NOT APPLY. THE ABOVE DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS ARE PROVIDED BY PYMNTS AND ITS PARENTS, AFFILIATED AND RELATED COMPANIES, CONTRACTORS, AND SPONSORS, AND EACH OF ITS RESPECTIVE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, MEMBERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, CONTENT COMPONENT PROVIDERS, LICENSORS, AND ADVISERS.
Components of the content original to and the compilation produced by PYMNTS are the property of PYMNTS and cannot be reproduced without its prior written permission.