Cover for the July 2026 edition of the PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa DPS report, The Power of Now. PYMNTS Intelligence reports on how merchants can use a smart basket, embedded offers and payment data to capture more consumer spending.

63% of Gen Z Hits Snags When Getting Government Disbursements

Moving Money at the Speed of Life: Same Payout, Different Experience With Government Disbursements

PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 2,323 U.S. adults who received a government disbursement in the past year. The results show a sharp generational divide in how people experience tax refunds, emergency payments and other public disbursements. Gen Z and millennials are more likely to face delays, check payment status and absorb real costs when their money arrives late. These findings highlight why faster government disbursements—such as those enabled by Visa Direct—are becoming an increasingly important financial need.

Inside the July Report
  • More than six in 10 Gen Z recipients reported at least one issue, compared to 12% of baby boomers.
  • Gen Z recipients are more likely to borrow from family, pay late fees, delay paying bills or use payday loans when their disbursements arrive late.
  • Real-time deposits via debit card can help reduce delays and improve the constituent experience.

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