Moving Money at the Speed of Life: Same Payout, Different Experience With Government Disbursements

63% of Gen Z Hits Snags When Getting Government Disbursements
PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 2,323 U.S. adults who received a government disbursement in the past year. The results show a sharp generational divide in how people experience tax refunds, emergency payments and other public disbursements. Gen Z and millennials are more likely to face delays, check payment status and absorb real costs when their money arrives late. These findings highlight why faster government disbursements—such as those enabled by Visa Direct—are becoming an increasingly important financial need.