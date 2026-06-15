$252 Billion in Healthcare Payouts Are Waiting for Faster Rails
For “The Power of Now: Moving At The Speed Of Life: Why Real-Time Payments Matter For Healthcare Insurance Payouts,” a collaboration with Visa Direct, PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 120 U.S. healthcare insurance executives and found that member payouts are still held back by paper checks, ACH and processor limits. Healthcare insurers see the stakes clearly: Delayed payouts bring complaints, compliance risk and extra work. Find out why core claims remain stuck on slower rails.