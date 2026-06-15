Moving At The Speed Of Life: Why Real-Time Payments Matter For Healthcare Insurance Payouts

$252 Billion in Healthcare Payouts Are Waiting for Faster Rails

Moving At The Speed Of Life: Why Real-Time Payments Matter For Healthcare Insurance Payouts

For “The Power of Now: Moving At The Speed Of Life: Why Real-Time Payments Matter For Healthcare Insurance Payouts,” a collaboration with Visa Direct, PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 120 U.S. healthcare insurance executives and found that member payouts are still held back by paper checks, ACH and processor limits. Healthcare insurers see the stakes clearly: Delayed payouts bring complaints, compliance risk and extra work. Find out why core claims remain stuck on slower rails.

Inside the June Report
  • Eighty-two percent of healthcare insurers rely at least partly on intermediaries to process member payouts. These partners often determine how quickly members receive their money.
  • A two-speed payout system has emerged in healthcare insurance. Just 22% of insurers offer real-time delivery for core claims, compared to 44% for non-claim payouts.
  • Healthcare insurers are investing in faster payout options despite fraud, compliance and system barriers. Sixty-one percent are improving system integrations to support real-time payments.

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