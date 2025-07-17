Crypto Week Crashes as Procedural Battles Threaten Digital Asset Oversight

Highlights
The three major Crypto Week bills are under threat in the U.S. House following intra-party resistance as hardliners seek policy modifications banning a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC).
Altering the bills would require them to be sent back to the Senate, since the chamber has only taken up one of the three bills so far.
If enacted, these bills would bring regulatory clarity, enabling broader institutional adoption of digital assets with major implications for banks, payments infrastructure and financial operations.
It’s not every week that a sector with a checkered past gets the regulatory green light in the U.S.