Crypto Week Crashes as Procedural Battles Threaten Digital Asset Oversight

If enacted, these bills would bring regulatory clarity, enabling broader institutional adoption of digital assets with major implications for banks, payments infrastructure and financial operations.

Altering the bills would require them to be sent back to the Senate, since the chamber has only taken up one of the three bills so far.

The three major Crypto Week bills are under threat in the U.S. House following intra-party resistance as hardliners seek policy modifications banning a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC).

It’s not every week that a sector with a checkered past gets the regulatory green light in the U.S.

And it may not be this week, either, at least not for the cryptocurrency sector’s “Crypto Week” legislative sprint, during which three major crypto bills — GENIUS (stablecoin regulation), CLARITY (digital asset classification) and the Anti-CBDC Act — are being put forward by lawmakers.

“Crypto Week,” true to its name, has been a volatile one, with a coalition of hardline right-wing policymakers staging a multi-day, intra-party mutiny. A process that was meant to be a mere formality has instead devolved into political infighting.

On Tuesday (July 15), over a dozen Republicans voted against the motion to move forward with holding a vote on the three crypto bills, citing concerns about the GENIUS Act’s treatment of CBDCs (central bank digital currencies) and engaging in politicking to stop key procedural steps.

As of Wednesday evening (July 16), the lawmakers remained stuck in a standoff. The GOP hardline faction is reportedly demanding that the Crypto Market Bill now be packaged with Anti-CBDC legislation, effectively switching their Tuesday tactics to a new piece of policy.

After respectively huddling Wednesday night, members of the House Financial Services and Agriculture Panels, as well as the House Freedom Caucus and Conservative lawmakers, all remain at a stalemate with the procedural vote still undecided.

None of the House Democrats voted yes to move forward with the bills.

What Crypto Legislation Means for Banks, Payments and the Back Office

The ongoing GOP ruckus throwing a wrench in Crypto Week at first appeared to be smoothed over by President Donald Trump, who met Tuesday night with the holdouts from his own party. Trump later posted on his social media platform that he had convinced them all to support the measure.

But that unraveled Wednesday afternoon during a 4 p.m. House Rules Committee vote.

While GOP leaders reportedly were ready to agree to the demands of House members to combine the anti-CBDC measure with the CLARITY Act regulating digital asset markets, the plan has drawn opposition from the leaders of the Financial Services and Agriculture committees, who crafted the crypto bills and believe combining them would spell doom for both bills.

If enacted, the three bills could lay the foundation for more robust institutional adoption of stablecoins and other blockchain-based financial instruments, while also reshaping operational, compliance and settlement frameworks for financial institutions and their partners.

The GENIUS Act has already been passed by the Senate and would go to Trump’s desk to be signed into law if it is ultimately passed by the House.

Both the CLARITY act, which covers crypto market structure and oversight, and the anti-CBDC bill, which aims to block the Federal Reserve from launching a direct-to-consumer digital dollar, are being readied for a vote by the Senate.

The bills still face hurdles — such as Senate approval — but the direction is clear: federal lawmakers are finally drawing up a playbook for digital assets. And while crypto headlines usually spotlight tech or trading, the real story here is what it means for banks and payments firms.

“Corporate treasurers should pay close attention. A national stablecoin framework could enable digital cash management with instant settlement and automated reconciliation. But without unified custodianship and accounting standards, the back office will stay stuck in the analog past,” Trevor Koverko, co-founder at Sapien, told PYMNTS.

Regulatory clarity removes a huge amount of risk, and would allow banks to consider issuing their own stablecoins, holding them on balance sheets or integrating them into payments and treasury services.

Large firms like JPMorgan and Citi are already exploring these rails, as PYMNTS has covered. This legislation gives the rest of the industry permission to catch up.

What This Means for Payments Infrastructure

Stablecoins promise faster settlement, lower costs and programmable money that moves 24/7. For payments providers, this could reshape everything from how merchants get paid to how B2B invoices are settled.

“Passage of the GENIUS Act on stablecoins would be a game-changer for the payments sector. Expect mainstream adoption of regulated stablecoins, leading to faster, cheaper cross-border payments and new payment products,” Stephen Aschettino, partner at legal firm Steptoe, told PYMNTS in an interview.

“Could” and “would” are the operative words, of course. The opportunity is real, but so is the complexity. Firms may need to assess integration points, update fraud and AML monitoring, and rethink treasury and reconciliation workflows.

And while the CLARITY Act doesn’t directly touch stablecoins, it does something just as important: it gives crypto assets regulatory definition. Until now, digital asset companies (and the banks that support them) have had to guess whether tokens are securities (regulated by the SEC), commodities (CFTC), or something else entirely. That uncertainty has created a patchwork of litigation, enforcement actions and lost opportunities.

The CLARITY Act could expand the range of acceptable digital asset partnerships, especially for tokenization use cases.

“If passed, the CLARITY Act would be a major breakthrough for the crypto industry in the U.S. It addresses some of the sector’s longest-standing concerns by creating clearer rules and reducing regulatory ambiguity … That kind of clarity could go a long way in making compliance more predictable,” Anthony Georgiades, general partner at Innovating Capital, told PYMNTS in an interview.