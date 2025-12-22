Citi Puts Tokenization and Real-Time Clearing to Work for Global Liquidity

Highlights
Citi is combining tokenized internal transfers with 24/7 USD clearing for real-time cross-border liquidity control.
Stephen Randall, Citi’s global head of liquidity management services, says tokenization is moving from pilots to live treasury use cases that automate funding decisions.
Interoperability will require standards, collaboration and legal clarity to prevent fragmented liquidity, Randall tells PYMNTS.
Liquidity decisions for multinational enterprises have always been defined by timing. Treasury teams watch cutoff times, forecast balances and pre-fund accounts before weekends or bank holidays.