Stablecoins Reshape Cross-Border Payments as Banks and Networks Step In

Highlights
Banks and payment networks are embedding stablecoins into cross-border settlement to cut inefficiencies.
Interoperability and prefunding models are critical to making stablecoins viable at scale.
Institutional adoption depends on trusted rails, governance and regulatory compliance.
Stablecoins were once the province of private issuers, characterized by opaque backing, fragmented liquidity and minimal oversight.
