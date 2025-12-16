Big Brands Pile Into Stablecoins but Create a New Problem

Highlights
Rapid issuer growth is shifting stablecoin focus to how companies manage and coordinate many stablecoins without fragmentation.
Stablecoins gain traction where legacy rails are slow or costly, delivering faster settlement, tighter liquidity and real treasury efficiency.
The real need isn’t token swaps, but seamless end-to-end money movement across borders, providers and currencies.
Watch more: Digital Shift: Conduit’s Kirill Gertman
