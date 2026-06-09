Tokenization Exec Predicts An All-Blockchain Wall Street by 2030

Brickken’s CEO foresees a day when Wall Street operates solely on blockchain technology.

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That day could come by 2030, Edwin Mata—who is also the founder of the Spain-based tokenization platform—said in a Tuesday (June 9) CoinDesk interview. He said that buzzwords like “Web3” have faded as banks adopt blockchain for things like settlements and payments.

“The merge between Wall Street and technology is going to dissipate,” Mata said. “We’re not going to talk anymore about blockchain. It’s merging into FinTech.”

He added that the next stage of tokenization’s evolution will be fueled by software rather than humans.

The report noted that Brickken is now integrating AI agents to automate asset onboarding and liquidity sourcing for its 200 customers.

Mata also forecast that simple chat prompts will replace traditional software dashboards, letting AI agents do the work of uncovering the best financial yields.

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“The decision-maker is not going to be us anymore. It’s going to be AI,” Mata said.

According to the report, Mata also criticized the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) regulatory framework for digital assets, arguing it protects legacy banks by placing expensive, slow-moving compliance burdens on startups.

“Smaller players cannot access the market, which creates a moat for the bigger players,” Mata said. “It can take you nine months [to get a license], and if you’re a startup, nine months without monetizing, you’re dead.”

As PYMNTS wrote last month, the MiCA framework is set to undergo its first recalibration, barely two years after being implemented. This came after the European Commission opened up to public and institutional comment whether the rules are still “fit for purpose” as crypto markets evolve.

“That wording matters,” PYMNTS wrote. “Regulators do not typically reopen flagship frameworks so quickly, unless they believe either that the market moved faster than expected, competitive dynamics have changed, geopolitical pressure is forcing adaptation, or some combination of the three.”

In related news, PYMNTS last week covered efforts by America’s biggest banks to launch a shared tokenized deposit network. The timing is noteworthy, the report said, because stablecoins for years dominated conversations about a digital dollar.

“Yet as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster wrote in January, the long-term winner may not be stablecoins at all, but tokenized deposits that preserve the regulatory structure and economics of commercial banking while delivering the programmability and around-the-clock settlement capabilities associated with blockchain-based money,” the report added.