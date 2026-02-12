AI Agents Are Becoming the New Power Brokers in Digital Commerce
This edition of “The Prompt Economy™ Tracker®” examines how tokenization is emerging as the foundational trust layer for agentic AI and the next generation of digital commerce. Through the narrative persona of a consumer whose AI agent manages everything from paying bills to handling returns and booking travel, the report illustrates how invisible checkouts have reshaped the consumer journey. What once required manual entry, verification and credential storage across merchants is now handled by secure, network-issued tokens that allow AI systems to confirm identity, authorize transactions and personalize experiences across devices and channels. The report explains how static and dynamic tokens work, the role of credential-on-file systems in improving approval rates and reducing fraud, and how wallets, networks and developers are accelerating the transition from manual checkouts to autonomous, agent-managed transactions.