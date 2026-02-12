AI Agents Are Becoming the New Power Brokers in Digital Commerce

This edition of “The Prompt Economy™ Tracker®” examines how tokenization is emerging as the foundational trust layer for agentic AI and the next generation of digital commerce. Through the narrative persona of a consumer whose AI agent manages everything from paying bills to handling returns and booking travel, the report illustrates how invisible checkouts have reshaped the consumer journey. What once required manual entry, verification and credential storage across merchants is now handled by secure, network-issued tokens that allow AI systems to confirm identity, authorize transactions and personalize experiences across devices and channels. The report explains how static and dynamic tokens work, the role of credential-on-file systems in improving approval rates and reducing fraud, and how wallets, networks and developers are accelerating the transition from manual checkouts to autonomous, agent-managed transactions.

Get the Full Story Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required. yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today. By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Δ