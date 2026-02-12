AI Agents Are Becoming the New Power Brokers in Digital Commerce

February 12, 2026
 | 
Featured image for the PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa February 2026 Tracker, “The Prompt Economy™: Tokens, Trust, and Transactions.” Learn how agentic AI and tokenization are reshaping the Prompt Economy, enabling invisible checkouts and redefining how consumers shop and pay.

This edition of “The Prompt Economy Tracker®” examines how tokenization is emerging as the foundational trust layer for agentic AI and the next generation of digital commerce. Through the narrative persona of a consumer whose AI agent manages everything from paying bills to handling returns and booking travel, the report illustrates how invisible checkouts have reshaped the consumer journey. What once required manual entry, verification and credential storage across merchants is now handled by secure, network-issued tokens that allow AI systems to confirm identity, authorize transactions and personalize experiences across devices and channels. The report explains how static and dynamic tokens work, the role of credential-on-file systems in improving approval rates and reducing fraud, and how wallets, networks and developers are accelerating the transition from manual checkouts to autonomous, agent-managed transactions.

    Across detailed use cases and ecosystem analysis, the report shows that the infrastructure underlying agentic commerce is rapidly maturing. Digital wallets embed tokenization more deeply into their ecosystems, which allows agents to act anywhere consumers store their information. Developers are building agent-native identity and payment layers that bypass traditional checkout flows entirely. Major networks are standardizing token frameworks and opening APIs to help partners build trusted agentic experiences at scale. Together, these shifts signal a move toward a world where commerce is triggered by prompts, not clicks—and where secure, interoperable credentials make AI agents not just helpful assistants, but active participants in the global digital economy.

    Inside “The Prompt Economy: Tokens, Trust, and Transactions,” learn how:

    • Dynamic tokenization reshapes fraud prevention and authorization models. Single-use, real-time tokens dramatically reduce exposure risk while increasing approval precision.
    • Agentic AI expands consumer expectations for instant, automated commerce. Agents manage refunds, renewals, bundled purchases and usage-based reorders without issues.
    • Developers are building a new identity and payment stack for AI systems. Agent-native profiles and APIs connect directly to token networks, enabling interoperable, cross-channel transactions.

      About the Tracker

      The Prompt Economy™: Tokens, Trust, and Transactions” is a PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa collaboration. Insights are based on research and data analysis of agentic AI in commerce, payments and B2B workflows. It draws on PYMNTS’ ongoing market monitoring, case studies and expert interviews.

