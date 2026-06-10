FDIC Just Showed Why Banks May Win the Digital Dollar Race

Highlights
The FDIC’s GENIUS Act rules could determine whether stablecoins become mainstream payment infrastructure by imposing bank-like standards on reserves, liquidity, custody and redemption.
The biggest dispute is deposit insurance, as the FDIC would insure stablecoin reserves as deposits of the issuer, not individual token holders, prompting pushback from industry groups that favor pass-through coverage.
By distinguishing tokenized deposits from stablecoins, the FDIC is creating a path for banks to issue blockchain-based deposits, setting up a competition over who controls the future of digital dollars.
The debate over stablecoin regulation has always had a deeper question underneath it.