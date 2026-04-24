The Privacy Problem Institutions Can’t Ignore in Stablecoins

Highlights
Stablecoins act as “internet-native dollars,” enabling fast, global transactions, but their foundation on transparent blockchains exposes transaction data, creating privacy risks.
This transparency is acceptable for retail users but deters institutions, since visible payment flows can reveal sensitive business information and discourage large-scale participation, limiting liquidity.
Future adoption depends on balancing efficiency with privacy and compliance, likely through new intermediaries and hybrid systems that combine decentralized infrastructure with controlled confidentiality.
The internet had native formats for video, audio and files. It did not have one for money. Stablecoins changed that. They represent the equivalent of internet-native dollars that move like MP3s and are accessible on any internet-connected device, worldwide.