Stablecoins Meet Real World Commerce, but KYC Keeps Breaking the Experience

Highlights
Stablecoin-linked cards are rapidly emerging but highlight a growing tension between fast-moving crypto innovation and existing regulatory/compliance frameworks.
These cards bridge blockchain and traditional payment systems by converting stablecoins into fiat for transactions, but compliance challenges arise due to limited identity transparency and complex on-chain data.
The core issue is a mismatch between crypto’s code-based trust and traditional finance’s institutional trust, potentially requiring new identity models, risk frameworks, and closer alignment with banks and regulators.
Operating under a nation’s laws doesn’t mean that a business is necessarily complying with them.