Late Payments Just Lost Their Best Hiding Spot

Highlights
Modern ERP platforms are transforming late-payment management from a reactive collections process into a proactive working-capital strategy by using predictive analytics to identify payment risk before invoices become overdue.
Automation is streamlining collections workflows through intelligent reminders, dispute routing, and risk-based escalation, allowing finance teams to focus on high-impact customer interventions instead of manual administrative work.
CFOs increasingly view ERP systems as real-time liquidity and forecasting tools because they connect receivables data with broader operational signals, improving cash-flow visibility, forecast accuracy and overall working capital performance.
For most of corporate history, a late payment was a back-office inconvenience. Accounts receivable teams called, reminded, escalated and eventually negotiated repayment schedules. The issue was operational and largely accepted as the cost of doing business.