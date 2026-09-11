Nvidia Becomes the World’s Most Active $100 Million-Plus VC Investor

That creates a new kind of systemic risk. The AI buildout increasingly depends on long-duration capital financing assets that can become technologically obsolete quickly, raising the stakes if capital formation starts running ahead of durable demand.

The real shift is from funding companies to funding capacity. Corporate balance sheets, private credit, infrastructure funds and VC are converging around the same bottleneck: securing enough compute to turn AI demand into operating businesses.

AI is collapsing the walls between venture capital and infrastructure finance. Nvidia’s rise to the top of the $100M-plus funding round leaderboard shows that startups are increasingly being financed alongside the compute, power and data centers they need to scale.

Five years ago, GPU maker Nvidia participated in just one venture funding round worth $100 million or more.

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Through the first eight months of 2026, the artificial intelligence ecosystem giant has reportedly participated in at least 53. That puts the semiconductor company ahead of Andreessen Horowitz, with 44 such rounds, Sequoia Capital with 42 and Lightspeed Venture Partners with 38. The comparison comes with an important caveat: those figures count rounds joined, rather than the amount each investor contributed.

But the ranking is still remarkable. The company selling the critical infrastructure for the AI boom has also become its most prolific participant in the largest venture financings. After all, the AI boom is entering a more capital-intensive phase. Training models, operating inference workloads and constructing the data centers that support them require extraordinary amounts of money before the economic returns from those investments are fully known.

For investors, chief financial officers and technology buyers, that changes the question surrounding the AI boom from how much money is being spent to how economically independent that spending really is.

Read more: AI Agents Need Permissioned Funding Sources. Not Company Bank Accounts.

The AI Capital Stack Is Collapsing Inward

Venture capital traditionally financed companies, infrastructure funds financed long-lived physical assets, while banks and private credit firms financed predictable cash flows. Strategic corporate investors, for their part, generally took minority positions when those investments advanced an operating objective.

Artificial intelligence can require all four simultaneously. An AI company can raise venture equity to develop models, borrow against infrastructure, sign multiyear compute contracts, lease GPUs financed by private capital and receive investment from the company supplying those GPUs. The resulting capital structure looks less like a conventional technology startup than a hybrid of a software company, telecom network, power project and leveraged infrastructure business.

Nvidia sits at the center of that system. Its equity investments were valued at approximately $99 billion as of July 26, up from roughly $7 billion a year earlier, while the company had another $25 billion of investment commitments, according to its filings. Its portfolio spans public companies, private AI developers and infrastructure providers.

The chipmaker has also moved closer to infrastructure finance, including through partnerships with BlackRock, Apollo, Blackstone, Brookfield, Goldman Sachs and KKR intended to mobilize more than $500 billion of third-party capital for AI infrastructure.

The first phase of Nvidia’s AI dominance was relatively straightforward. Developers wanted GPUs. Cloud providers wanted GPUs. Enterprises wanted access to GPUs. Nvidia controlled the technology everyone needed. The next phase looks more financial.

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See also: AI Agents Push CFOs to Rethink Business Payments

Nvidia’s Balance Sheet Is Becoming Part of the Product

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “How Agentic AI Went From Zero to CFO Test Runs in 90 Days” found in September 2025 that nearly 7% of enterprise CFOs in the United States had deployed agentic AI in live finance workflows, while an additional 5% were running pilots.

But a company deciding where to build its AI infrastructure is no longer necessarily choosing between processors. It may effectively be choosing between ecosystems incorporating chips, networking, software, cloud capacity, developer support and capital. That means Nvidia can participate in AI demand several times over: first as an investor in companies creating that demand, then as the supplier of the compute those companies require, and increasingly as an architect of the financial infrastructure that allows customers to acquire it.

That changes the role of venture investing itself.

During previous technology cycles, venture firms primarily competed to identify the companies most likely to capture a new market. AI adds another variable: whether those companies can secure the physical and financial resources necessary to scale. The scarce input is no longer necessarily capital in the abstract. It can be GPUs, electricity, data center capacity, networking equipment or financing structured cheaply enough to acquire them.

That does not make every investment circular, nor does it mean Nvidia alone is responsible for financing AI demand. But the relationship between supplier, investor and customer is coming under greater attention as the AI market scales.

Drawing a comparison with earlier infrastructure booms can be an imperfect but instructive one. Fiber networks built during the internet expansion, for example, ultimately became indispensable. That did not prevent investors who financed too much capacity too early from losing money.

The economic importance of an underlying technology and the returns earned financing its buildout are separate questions.

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