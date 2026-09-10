AI Agents Need Permissioned Funding Sources. Not Company Bank Accounts.

Highlights
AI agents may not need money; they need permission to spend it. Treasury can keep liquidity centralized while software receives programmable authority to create approved obligations.
Virtual cards, stablecoins and bank rails become execution options, not the core product. The real control layer determines identity, limits, counterparties, purpose and which rail gets used at the moment of payment.
Agentic payments could turn Treasury into a real-time routing engine. Credit, cash and settlement can be selected transaction by transaction based on cost, liquidity, FX, rebates and risk.
The trillion-dollar question hovering around agentic commerce is why agents would hold money at all.