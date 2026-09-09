B2B Software’s Next Competitive Moat Is Permission, Not UX

Highlights
The consumerization of B2B is shifting from better interfaces to delegated execution. The new benchmark is not fewer clicks, but whether employees can state an objective and let software complete the workflow.
B2B’s advantage is that enterprises already encode authority. Budgets, approval thresholds, vendor rules, identity permissions and payment controls can become the machine-readable boundaries that let agents act without giving them unlimited autonomy.
The next software battleground is permission, not engagement. As agents coordinate work across procurement, ERP, payments and finance systems, the most valuable platforms may be those that become invisible while providing the strongest execution controls.
It took more than two decades, but the consumerization of enterprise software appears to have finally reached a tipping point.