Meta’s Muse Can’t Order a Pizza Without Help

Highlights
Meta launched Muse, calling it a personal AI agent that works 24/7 to get things done on a user’s behalf. PYMNTS tested it on three basic errands, and it struggled with all three.
The problem wasn’t the AI’s reasoning. It was everything required just to get started, including credentials shared through a secure link, apps connected one by one, and a checkout that still didn’t go through.
Muse launches free for up to 100 million tokens a week, with paid tiers at $20 and $100 a month. It is restricted at launch to users 18 and older in the U.S.
Meta launched Muse Tuesday (Sept. 8), calling it “the world’s first personal AI agent built for everyone.”