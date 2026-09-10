How $100 Million CFOs Are Setting Their Neocloud Budgets

Highlights
AI cloud procurement is becoming a credit decision. CFOs need to underwrite the provider’s capital structure, financing model and ability to deliver contracted capacity, not just compare price and performance.
Enterprise contracts can now help finance the infrastructure they depend on. That creates a new diligence question. Is promised GPU capacity already in place, or does fulfillment depend on future financing, construction and customer concentration?
The real risk is duration mismatch. CFOs must balance today’s compute scarcity against multiyear commitments to hardware that can depreciate economically faster than the contracts financing it.
Forget neobanks. Neoclouds are becoming the hottest new thing in the enterprise tech stack.