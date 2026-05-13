The AI Coding Boom Is Breaking CFOs’ Enterprise Budgeting Cycles

Highlights
Agentic AI is accelerating software development so dramatically that traditional workflows for testing, governance, budgeting and approvals are struggling to keep pace.
AI-driven development lowers production costs but increases experimentation and financial volatility, challenging traditional FP&A models built for predictable timelines.
The biggest winners could be those companies that redesign finance and governance systems to operate at AI speed, treating finance as part of the production infrastructure.
Enterprise product development runs on assumptions about how long things take, how much they cost and who needs to sign off. The rise of agentic artificial intelligence (AI) and “vibe coding” is upending all three.