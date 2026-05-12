The Second Coming of Secondments? FDE’s Hit the CFO Office

Highlights
Silicon Valley is reinventing Wall Street-style secondments through forward deployed engineers, AI specialists embedded inside client companies to customize systems, solve integration issues and speed deployment.
Buying AI is easy, but making it work inside complex organizations requires hands-on operational support, governance and employee adoption.
CFOs and finance teams are becoming early AI testing grounds, driving demand for vendors that can deliver measurable operational outcomes, not just software licenses.
Silicon Valley is reinventing the traditional Wall Street practice of secondment.