Best Buy Uses AI to Stop Passing Customers Around

Highlights
Best Buy cut customer-service transfers and lifted the share of calls resolved without a human by more than 50%.
The gap it closed is industry-wide: 96% of contact-center leaders believe context survives an AI-to-human handoff, while 83% of consumers say they still have to repeat themselves.
The retailer now ships new customer-care tools in weeks instead of months and logs every voice and chat interaction for analysis.
A customer seeking help with a malfunctioning laptop might call Best Buy, explain the problem, get sent to a second department and explain it again. If the fix needs a repair, a third agent asks for the same details. Every handoff costs the customer time and costs the retailer another paid conversation.