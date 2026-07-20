Banks Turn Treasury Platforms Into Growth Engines

Highlights
PYMNTS Intelligence data shows middle-market CFOs and treasurers seeking greater cash flow visibility and more flexible working capital tools.
Citi’s Services and Treasury and Trade Solutions businesses each posted 18% revenue growth.
Wells Fargo’s corporate businesses recorded strong loan and deposit growth alongside higher treasury management and payments revenue.
Some of the strongest growth inside big banks is coming from the services that companies use every day to move, hold and manage money.
See More In:
B2B, B2B Payments, banking, Banks, cash flow management, Earnings, News, PYMNTS News, Revenue, treasury, working capital