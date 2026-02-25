Interoperability Is Missing Layer Connecting Blockchains to Merchant Systems

Highlights
Banks and PSPs need infrastructure that can move value seamlessly across wallets, networks. and merchant systems.
Institutions that hide multi-chain complexity behind unified APIs may capture the next wave of digital commerce.
Stablecoins are becoming the back-end settlement layer as their stability and availability make them well suited for real-time treasury flows.
Interoperability in crypto payments has long been discussed as a technical aspiration. Over the past several months, it has started to look more like a commercial necessity.