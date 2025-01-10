From Payments to New Accounts: The New Money Mobility Ecosystem Explained

The Modern Money Mobility Ecosystem

Frameworks come in handy when business leaders need a structured approach to analyzing complex business situations. And, boy do they come in handy when technology and payments join forces to drive change and uncover new opportunities. The Framework Series™ does that, and we’re launching our first one today. Here’s a new framework for understanding how payments meets embedded banking to create an entirely new money mobility ecosystem.

Inside the January Study
  • 200M: Number of accounts U.S. consumers opened in the last 12 months
  • 56%: Share of consumers who have used a pay later plan in the last 12 months
  • 47%: Share of SMBs willing to pay a fee of 3.2% to receive a payment instantly