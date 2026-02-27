How CFOs Are Turning Trade Finance Into a Balance-Sheet Advantage

Highlights
Trade finance remains slowed by paper-based documents and manual approvals, creating costly inefficiencies despite digitized logistics.
Finastra and CargoX’s e-document initiative reflects a wider shift to fully digital, legally verifiable trade documentation.
CFOs, banks and industry groups now view digitized trade finance as essential, with momentum building toward eliminating paper by 2030.
Trade finance has a dirty secret. While containers can be tracked in real time across the world’s oceans, the documentation required to release those goods often moves at the speed of courier envelopes and manual approvals.