Credit Unions Build Cloud Data Strategy to Stay Competitive

Highlights
Credit unions can embrace intelligence as an operating discipline rather than a technical upgrade.
Faster payments adoption is reshaping liquidity timing for consumers and small businesses.
Data orchestration, modernization and fraud mitigation are converging priorities.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments With Velera’s Cody Banks
Cody Banks is the senior vice president of Product Experience and Enablement at credit union service organization Velera, a credit union service organization and integrated financial technology solutions provider.
