GenAI Becomes the CFO’s Most Reliable Analyst
Big Tech spent millions on flashy Super Bowl commercials to hype generative artificial intelligence as a creative tool for the masses, but the holy grail is locking down lucrative enterprise subscriptions for armies of corporate employees. Multinational giants like Alphabet don’t just sell 8 million Gemini Enterprise seats in four months for novelty’s sake. Google’s parent company is trying to rewire how companies fundamentally operate across their business units, pouring up to $185 billion into AI infrastructure this year alone.