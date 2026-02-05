Alphabet Bets $185B on Gemini, Agentic Commerce and Enterprise AI

Highlights
Alphabet plans $175B to $185B in 2026 capital spending as AI demand outpaces available compute across cloud, ads and enterprise software.
Gemini is shifting from feature to operating layer, with more than 8 million paid enterprise seats sold and adoption spreading across SaaS workflows.
Agentic commerce is moving from protocol design to live shopping experiences inside Search, Ads and Gemini.
When Alphabet outlined plans on its fourth quarter earnings call Wednesday (Feb. 4) to invest between $175 billion and $185 billion in capital expenditures during 2026, the range seemed to be less about ambition than necessity.