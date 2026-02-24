Nearly Half of Shoppers Used Mobile for Their Latest Retail Purchase

The smartphone is no longer just a shopping tool. It has become the storefront.

That was the central takeaway from the “2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: The Rise of the Mobile Window Shopper and What It Means for Payments,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions. Drawing on surveys of 18,468 consumers and 3,464 merchants across eight countries, the report found that mobile devices now shape how consumers browse, compare, pay and shop inside physical stores. The shift is not subtle. It is structural.

Mobile phones were used in nearly half of consumers’ most recent retail purchases. Online shopping continues to grow, while in-store purchases without digital assistance are declining.

Parents, millennials and Generation Z shoppers led the charge, blending digital tools with physical retail in ways that demanded seamless payment experiences. At the same time, merchants acknowledged they were racing to keep up.

Key findings include:

Nearly half of global shoppers used a mobile phone for their most recent retail purchase , at 48% , either to complete an online transaction or to assist while shopping in-store. In markets such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, usage exceeded 60%.

The share of consumers who browse merchant sites on their phones multiple times per week was 60%, and 32% did so daily or almost daily. Heavy mobile browsers purchased roughly half the days they browsed, often in higher-margin discretionary categories.

To complete their most recent purchase, 45% of online shoppers used credentials stored with a merchant, underscoring how stored payments and frictionless checkout now influence conversion and loyalty.

The data showed that mobile browsing is not a passive behavior. It drives spending. Consumers who browsed more than once a week completed online purchases an average of 10.3 days per month, compared with 3.2 days for lighter browsers.

The “browse more, buy more” dynamic favors merchants that reduce checkout friction and surface promotions, rewards and preferred payment options early in the journey.

Parents stood out as the most engaged segment. Shoppers with children under their care conducted 50% more digital shopping activity days than average consumers. They also converted at higher rates. For busy households, mobile shopping is less about convenience and more about time management. That creates an opportunity for merchants that can deliver speed and clarity.

Payments play a decisive role. More than half of shoppers said fast payments influence merchant selection. Stored credentials dominate digital checkout, and biometric authentication is gaining traction on mobile devices. Yet trust remains essential. Data security concerns are the leading reason some consumers hesitate to store payment information. Speed and security must advance together.

The shift is also redefining the physical store.

Click-and-Mortar activity remained stable, and 73% of purchases involved a physical location in some way. But in-store shopping without digital assistance is declining. Consumers used their phones in-store to compare prices, check product information and access promotions. Retailers that treat mobile as an extension of the aisle, not a separate channel, are better positioned to convert these interactions into sales.

Merchants understand what is required. About three-quarters said a unified experience will be critical for shopper satisfaction. Yet nearly 60% expressed concern that their payment technology may not meet future needs. Managing multiple sales channels, protecting data and integrating systems were persistent challenges.

Consumers are signaling that they value preferred payment methods, rewards, detailed product information and easy-to-navigate digital stores. At least 65% of shoppers said they used or wanted to use each of these features during their most recent purchase.

Mobile is not replacing retail. It is reshaping it. For payments providers and merchants, the path is straightforward. Reduce friction. Build trust. Embed digital features across channels. The storefront now fits in a pocket.

