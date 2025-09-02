September 2025
What’s Next in Payments

Fighting Fraud and Finding Trust Amid Banking’s Data Deluge

The PYMNTS “Searching for Reliable Signals in Banking’s New Data Reality” series highlights how banks, FinTechs and credit unions are rethinking data strategies amid shrinking government datasets, rising fraud threats and AI’s growing role. It emphasizes that balancing traditional and alternative data, consortium models and governance is essential to building trust and delivering value.

banking data deluge

Get Unlimited Access
Complete the form below for free, unlimited access to all our Data Studies, Trackers, and PYMNTS Intelligence reports.

Thank you for registering. Please confirm your email to view all our Trackers.

    yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.

    By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

    In today’s digital economy, data has become the essential resource that creates the engine powering financial institutions (FIs), credit unions and FinTechs.

    Yet in an environment where fraud is escalating, government data pipelines are narrowing and artificial intelligence is reshaping decision-making, the urgent question is no longer whether data matters but whether firms can trust the signals they receive.

    That’s the challenge explored in PYMNTS’ “Searching for Reliable Signals in Banking’s New Data Reality” series, part of the What’s Next in Payments coverage.

    The series draws insights from leaders across four firms in the financial services ecosystem: David Durovy, senior vice president of transformation at i2c; Jeremiah Lotz, senior vice president of enterprise data and experience design at Velera; Pradheep Sampath, chief product officer at Entersekt; and Kyle Becker, chief financial and risk officer at Concora Credit. Together, their perspectives offer a window into how data is being reshaped as the foundation and frontier of banking.

    Durovy said financial providers must ensure AI does not take the “51% seat” in decision-making, warning that without human-led oversight, firms risk losing control of data integrity. Credit unions are compensating for shrinking government datasets by leaning on first-party transaction data and consortium partnerships.

    Sampath said financial crime requires data to be “a team sport,” blending traditional sources with faster, alternative signals.

    Meanwhile, Becker described how alternative data, particularly cash flow underwriting, is expanding credit access while strengthening fraud defenses.

    What emerges is a common theme. Data remains indispensable, but it is evolving. Institutions that strike the right balance between traditional and real-time sources, which share intelligence responsibly, and that deploy AI with governance will be best positioned to compete. Reliable signals are not given; they are built, safeguarded and continuously validated.

    Fraud Defense Requires Data, Speed and Trust

    Fraud has become an ongoing challenge for financial institutions and FinTechs, and executives across the series underscored data’s central role in the fight. As Sampath put it: “It takes a village to fight fraud.”

    Traditional data sources, from the Federal Reserve’s payment fraud reports to suspicious activity filings at the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, have long formed the backbone of information used in risk monitoring. However, Sampath cautioned against relying on these sources alone.

    “We need to detect suspicious trends faster by looking beyond just government data feeds,” he said.

    The solution is to blend historical signals with real-time behavioral insights, device fingerprints and geolocation markers, he said.

    Velera’s Lotz agreed that fraud prevention requires immediacy and perspective.

    “Real-time data is certainly going to ‘win the moment’ in many cases, but historical data is going to ‘win’ the strategy,’” he said.

    This allows AI models to spot anomalies in the moment while grounding those alerts in broader patterns.

    Durovy stressed the importance of human-led “data intelligence” in fraud defense.

    “We all need to have that data intelligence capability to see the first-party data, to make sense of it, to ensure our third-party data is not driving aberration in our portfolios…,” he said.

    Fraud defense mechanisms increasingly must be intertwined with credit underwriting. Alternative means of bolstering defenses, such as cash flow verification, “not only helps lenders gauge repayment ability but also doubles as a fraud defense,” Becker said.

    Across the perspectives of the four executives that weighed in for the What’s Next in Payments series, the consensus was that fraud cannot be stopped with old data alone. By fusing legacy signals with faster, alternative sources and maintaining governance, FIs can keep pace with criminals while protecting consumers.

    Data Collaboration Without Collusion

    While FIs compete in the marketplace to forge new customer relationships and keep existing ones intact, executives said fraud prevention and data reliability are areas where cooperation can benefit all. Durovy called fraud risk management “a rare, competitive-neutral space where institutions can share intelligence without compromising proprietary advantage.”

    Velera has put this into practice, aggregating shared data across 4,000 credit unions.

    “My advice is not to be afraid of consortium data,” Lotz said.

    Consumers already expect their financial providers to use their data for safety and experience, so when it comes to transforming that expectation into coordinated defense, the opportunity is significant, he said.

    Sampath described consortium models as essential for combating fraud.

    “Where the industry needs to go forward is to share data in a responsible manner across consortia, while preserving fair competition,” he said.

    Privacy-enhancing techniques, including encryption and federated data models, allow institutions to exchange risk intelligence without exposing sensitive details, he said.

    Becker underscored the benefits of layered intelligence. By continuously evaluating and integrating about a dozen new alternative data sources each year, the company strengthens underwriting and fraud detection.

    “We often find one or two [new data sources] per year that we add, and we just keep layering that into this stack … that makes us a little bit better over and over and over again,” he said.

    No single dataset, institution or tool can address fraud and risk in isolation. Collaboration is not collusion; it is resilience. By contributing anonymized insights into shared pools, firms collectively raise the bar against fraudsters.

    “And the thread that binds us all together is data that’s actionable, shared in good faith, and governed responsibly,” Sampath said.

    Building Layers of Data Intelligence

    The series also explored how institutions are balancing traditional data with alternative sources of information previously unavailable to enterprises to strengthen decision-making.

    For Durovy, legacy data such as historical bureau files and first-party transaction records remain “indispensable” for underwriting and compliance.

    “When you’re doing things like underwriting, you can’t use unproven data,” he said.

    Yet traditional sources are under pressure, with government statistics shrinking and consumer behaviors evolving. That’s where alternative data is gaining traction.

    “Alternative data is super useful because it allows you to maintain or reduce risk while also providing access to credit to more people,” Becker said.

    Cash flow underwriting, for instance, offers a real-time lens into repayment ability while serving as a fraud check, he said.

    Lotz said the strongest strategies combine historical and real-time data.

    “We want to use real-time data and real-time transactions to be able to understand what’s happening in that moment for that consumer,” he said, while also looking back at “retro” data to spot long-term trends.

    Sampath echoed that dual perspective with a nod to the balance between what went before and the information that’s being used in real time.

    “Historical data is the foundation; any model you have today needs that history,” he said. “But we also need real-time risk radars because threats evolve every week.”

    These “radars” include behavioral analytics, device fingerprints and geolocation trails, he said.

    Ultimately, executives described data not as a single pipeline but as a layered system. Traditional bureau files, proprietary transaction data, commercial datasets and alternative signals each play a role. The opportunity is in integration, or knowing when and how to apply each source responsibly.

    “The credit bureau data will always matter,” Becker said. “But I think alternative data is going to play a big role.”

    About

    PYMNTS

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multi-lingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

    We are interested in your feedback on this report. If you have questions or comments, or if you would like to subscribe to this report, please email us at feedback@pymnts.com.

    Disclaimer

    The What’s Next in Payments Series may be updated periodically. While reasonable efforts are made to keep the content accurate and up to date, PYMNTS MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING THE CORRECTNESS, ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, ADEQUACY, OR RELIABILITY OF OR THE USE OF OR RESULTS THAT MAY BE GENERATED FROM THE USE OF THE INFORMATION OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL SATISFY YOUR REQUIREMENTS OR EXPECTATIONS. THE CONTENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” AND ON AN “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. YOU EXPRESSLY AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE CONTENT IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK. PYMNTS SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR ANY INTERRUPTIONS IN THE CONTENT THAT IS PROVIDED AND DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THE CONTENT, INCLUDING THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NONINFRINGEMENT AND TITLE. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OF CERTAIN WARRANTIES, AND, IN SUCH CASES, THE STATED EX CLUSIONS DO NOT APPLY. PYMNTS RESERVES THE RIGHT AND SHOULD NOT BE LIABLE SHOULD IT EXERCISE ITS RIGHT TO MODIFY, INTERRUPT, OR DISCONTINUE THE AVAILABILITY OF THE CONTENT OR ANY COMPONENT OF IT WITH OR WITHOUT NOTICE.
    PYMNTS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, AND, IN PARTICULAR, SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAM AGES, OR DAMAGES FOR LOST PROFITS, LOSS OF REVENUE, OR LOSS OF USE, ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THE CONTENT, WHETHER SUCH DAMAGES ARISE IN CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, TORT, UNDER STATUTE, IN EQUITY, AT LAW, OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF PYMNTS HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.
    SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW FOR THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, AND IN SUCH CASES SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS DO NOT APPLY. THE ABOVE DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS ARE PROVIDED BY PYMNTS AND ITS PARENTS, AFFILIATED AND RELATED COMPANIES, CONTRACTORS, AND SPONSORS, AND EACH OF ITS RESPECTIVE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, MEMBERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, CONTENT COMPONENT PROVIDERS, LICENSORS, AND ADVISERS.
    Components of the content original to and the compilation produced by PYMNTS is the property of PYMNTS and cannot be reproduced without its prior written permission.