Lenders Fight Fraud and Find Borrowers With Alternative Data

Highlights
Firms are increasingly turning to alternative data such as cash flow underwriting and real-time fraud signals to enhance risk assessment and expand access to credit.
Successful use of alternative data isn’t just about access; it requires strong data science, digital expertise and continuous model monitoring to prevent degradation.
Alternative data is reshaping credit infrastructure beyond underwriting, influencing fraud prevention, customer service and lifecycle management.
