Fraudsters Share Playbooks, So Why Won’t Banks Share Data?

Highlights
Traditional government data remains vital but must be supplemented with real-time, alternative sources, Pradheep Sampath, CPO of Entersekt, tells PYMNTS.
AI in fraud detection demands transparency, guardrails and continuous governance.
A minimalist, privacy-preserving data-sharing model can strengthen fraud defenses across the industry.
Watch more: Entersekt Warns Banks Can’t Beat Crime With Old Data Alone
