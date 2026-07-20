ACI Worldwide Considers Putting Billing Division Up For Sale

Payments provider ACI Worldwide is reportedly considering a sale of its billing business.

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That’s according to a report Friday (July 17) by Reuters, citing three sources familiar with the matter. The report noted that the possible sale comes amid strong demand among investors for payments software and recurring revenue businesses, which has sparked dealmaking throughout the industry.

Sources told Reuters that ACI Worldwide has begun working with investment bankers on the sale and has started discussions with potential buyers, which include private equity firms. A sale could value the billing unit at roughly $1.5 billion, about 10 to 12 times its 2025 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), the sources said.

PYMNTS has reached out to ACI for comment but has not yet gotten a reply.

As Reuters noted, the ACI billing business provides software that helps companies bill customers and collect payments digitally. Among those customers are the IRS, affiliates of Blue Cross Blue Shield, Akron Utilities, and Horizon Healthcare Services.

In 2025, ACI merged its banking and merchant businesses into a single payment software segment, saying this move would simplify its operating structure and bolster execution. However, the company’s billing unit remained a separate reporting segment, the report said.

That unit generated about $818 million of revenue and $141 million in EBITA in 2025, Reuters added, citing the company’s annual filing.

ACI Worldwide last year acquired financial messaging/open banking solutions provider Payment Components, with plans to integrate the company’s technology into ACI Connetic, its cloud-native unified payments platform.

More recently, the company teamed with JPMorganChase to combat payment fraud, combining the bank’s Kinexys Liink’s Confirm application into ACI Fraud and Financial Crime solution.

In other recent news from the sector, payments provider Nuvei last month agreed to acquire payments company Payoneer for $2.75 billion.

As covered here, the deal is designed to combine Nuvei’s payment acceptance capabilities and Payoneer’s cross-border payouts, multi-currency accounts and banking network, as well as its same-day and real-time settlement in 150 markets.

It also highlights a larger shift happening across the financial services sector, PYMNTS wrote the day after the deal was announced.

“While innovation in cross-border payments focused on speed and access for much of the past decade, those capabilities are becoming table stakes in a market where businesses can access multiple payment rails, FinTech providers and banking partners,” that report said.