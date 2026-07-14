The Companies Hiding in Plain Sight

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There’s a class of company the financial services industry tends to overlook. These firms are too big to be a small business, yet too small to be an enterprise. They sit somewhere between $1 million and $50 million in annual revenue. They’re growing quickly, and they’re the kind of companies you might assume banks would be eager to serve.

Yet the financial system is poorly set up to serve them.

With the support of i2c, PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 1,011 U.S. emerging middle market companies. What we found is that the fastest-growing firms are also among the least likely to have integrated financial infrastructure.

A market nobody named

Emerging middle market companies fall through a specific crack. They’re too large for small-business banking products, basic accounting software and single-provider payment stacks. But they’re not yet large enough for enterprise treasury systems, institutional credit facilities or dedicated relationship banking. The products designed for the tier below them don’t fit.

These firms are the future middle market and a major engine of job and revenue growth. They’re also invisible in how financial products are actually designed. The fastest-growing segment of American business is being served by products built for a different kind of company.

To study this class of companies, we set the bar at growth, not revenue. Among firms with annual revenues of $1 million to $10 million, we included only those growing 20% or more per year over three years. Among firms with $10 million to $25 million in annual revenue, the threshold was 6%. Every firm with annual revenue between $25 million and $50 million was included.

The finding we didn’t expect to see

The firms growing fastest are the least likely to have integrated financial systems. Accelerating larger firms, those growing 20% or more on their way to $50 million, are the most likely to be managing growth on spreadsheets. They’re the least likely to have deployed the enterprise resource planning (ERP) infrastructure that would give them real-time cash visibility.

Meanwhile, established larger firms, the slowest-growing segment in the study, lead in nearly every category of financial systems adoption. In other words, growth velocity and infrastructure maturity are moving in opposite directions. The companies that most need to see their cash in real time are flying blind, while those that least need the visibility have the best tools for it.

That’s the opposite of what might be assumed. You’d expect the fastest-growing firms to be the most sophisticated, the most instrumented, the most modern. The data says the opposite. They’re operating at a pace their financial infrastructure has not kept up with.

What’s at stake

This pattern is associated with a cluster of operating strains. Among accelerating larger firms, 91% are very or extremely confident they’ll hit their objectives over the next five years. That’s the highest level of confidence of any segment in the study. These are not firms with a growth problem.

Now hold that up against the operating reality. Just 11% of accelerating larger firms report no delay in their strategic investments. Put plainly, nearly nine in 10 have already deferred something that would build competitive advantage—product work, hiring or new-market entry—because their financial tools and processes got in the way. The firms most confident about their future are also among the most likely to report postponing parts of it.

Cash flow tells the same story. Accelerating firms experience daily or weekly cash shortages at more than four times the rate of established larger firms. For more than one in five of these firms, the disruption is daily or weekly. The pattern is consistent with a mismatch between how fast money moves through these businesses and how well their tools track it.

Then there’s the number that shows both the consequences and the opportunity. Eighty-seven percent of these firms draw on personal funds to cover business needs. Among accelerating larger firms, 30% cover half or more of their business needs out of personal credit. A founder of a company with tens of millions of dollars in revenue is personally fronting half its working capital. That points less to a confidence gap than to an infrastructure one.

Why this is the signal, not the noise

It would be easy to read all this as a story about struggling companies. It isn’t. These firms are growing fast, with or without the right tools. What’s missing is the infrastructure to match it.

Every data point in this brief is also a product opportunity.

Four times the cash flow disruption points to an unmet need for real-time cash visibility.

Half of business needs being personally funded points to an unmet need for business credit.

Nine in 10 deferred investments point to an unmet need for tools that don’t force a choice between growth and stability.

Emerging middle market companies have already told us what they need. The question is who builds it. Because here’s the thing about a segment hiding in plain sight. It only hides until someone names it. After that, the firms that saw it first have a head start nobody else can buy back.

These businesses aren’t waiting for the financial system to catch up. They’re scaling on infrastructure built for a smaller, simpler version of themselves, and they’re paying for it in missed opportunities, personal credit and deferred bets. They’ll keep growing anyway.

The open question is whether the people who build payments, credit and financial tools move fast enough to scale with them or get left behind by a market that’s already moving.

In a forthcoming brief, we’ll go deeper into a mystery: Emerging middle market firms say they have enough credit. But they also say they keep missing growth because they don’t have enough credit. Understanding the opportunity within this complex duality offers insights into how emerging middle market companies can scale.

This brief is based on the April 2026 report, “The Emerging Middle Market: When Operational Complexity Grows Faster Than Financial Infrastructure,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and i2c collaboration.