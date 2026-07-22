Fresh Off a $13 Million Raise, Neon Wants to Hand Game Publishers the eCommerce Playbook
For game publishers, breaking free of Apple’s and Google’s app-store commissions was supposed to be the hard part.
Chris Faught is founder and CEO at Neon.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.