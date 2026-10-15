BNPL Providers Look Beyond Grocery for More Wallet Share

Highlights
Grocery use is nearly universal among users of the four leading BNPL providers, ranging from 87% to 96%.
Food delivery shows a 15-point spread, from 66% to 81%, leaving room for providers to capture more frequent spending.
Home services produce the widest gap: 60% of PayPal Pay Later users report BNPL use in the category, compared with 49% of Affirm users, 42% of Klarna users and 39% of Afterpay users.
The buy now, pay later (BNPL) wallet is crowded, and grocery purchases show just how much the leading providers already overlap.
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Affirm, Afterpay, buy now pay later, Featured News, grocery, installment payments, Klarna, News, Pay Later, PayPal, PYMNTS News, PYMNTS Study